San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from proven model

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the undefeated No. 7 San Diego State Aztecs at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State is 5-11 overall and 4-3 at home, while San Diego State is 17-0 overall and 5-0 on the road. San Diego State has won each of its last seven games by nine or more points. Fresno State has lost four of its past five games. The Aztecs are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Fresno State vs. San Diego State odds, while the over-under is set at 127.

The Bulldogs knocked fell to New Mexico 78-64 last Tuesday. Jordan Campbell struggled for Fresno State as he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes. Orlando Robinson and Jarred Hyder had 14 points each.

Meanwhile, San Diego State strolled past Boise State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 83-65 to remain one of two undefeated team in the nation (Auburn is the other). SDSU continued its hottest start since 2010-11. San Diego State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malachi Flynn led the charge, as he had 19 points and six assists. KJ Feagin made three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes and scored 16 of his season-high 23 points in the first half. Yanni Wetzell added 20.

