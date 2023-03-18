Who's Playing

Furman @ San Diego State

Regular Season Records: Furman 28-7; San Diego State 28-6

What to Know

The #18 San Diego State Aztecs and the Furman Paladins are set to clash at 12:10 p.m. ET March 18 at Amway Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs earned some more postseason success in their contest on Thursday. They snuck past the College of Charleston Cougars with a 63-57 win. San Diego State's guard Matt Bradley filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Furman skirted by the Virginia Cavaliers 68-67 on Thursday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard JP Pegues with 0:02 left to play. Four players on the Paladins scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Slawson (19), guard Marcus Foster (14), guard Mike Bothwell (11), and Pegues (11).

A couple stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.4 on average. But Furman enters the game with 81.7 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.