San Diego State vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch San Diego State vs. Nevada basketball game
Who's Playing
Nevada @ San Diego State
Current Records: Nevada 11-7; San Diego State 18-0
What to Know
The #7 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Aztecs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday, winning 64-55. It was another big night for G Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Nevada escaped with a win against the Wyoming Cowboys by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. It was another big night for G Jalen Harris, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.
San Diego State beat Nevada 65-56 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. San Diego State's win shoved Nevada out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
San Diego State have won seven out of their last ten games against Nevada.
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 56
- Mar 09, 2019 - Nevada 81 vs. San Diego State 53
- Feb 20, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 57
- Mar 09, 2018 - San Diego State 90 vs. Nevada 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - San Diego State 79 vs. Nevada 74
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nevada 83 vs. San Diego State 58
- Feb 12, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Nevada 56
- Jan 04, 2017 - Nevada 72 vs. San Diego State 69
- Mar 11, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. Nevada 55
- Jan 26, 2016 - San Diego State 57 vs. Nevada 54
