San Diego State vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Diego State

Current Records: Nevada 11-7; San Diego State 18-0

What to Know

The #7 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Aztecs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday, winning 64-55. It was another big night for G Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nevada escaped with a win against the Wyoming Cowboys by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. It was another big night for G Jalen Harris, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.

San Diego State beat Nevada 65-56 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. San Diego State's win shoved Nevada out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

San Diego State have won seven out of their last ten games against Nevada.