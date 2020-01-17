San Diego State vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Diego State

Current Records: Nevada 11-7; San Diego State 18-0

What to Know

The #7 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Aztecs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday, winning 64-55. It was another big night for G Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nevada escaped with a win against the Wyoming Cowboys by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. It was another big night for G Jalen Harris, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.

San Diego State beat Nevada 65-56 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. San Diego State's win shoved Nevada out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

San Diego State have won seven out of their last ten games against Nevada.

  • Mar 15, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 56
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Nevada 81 vs. San Diego State 53
  • Feb 20, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 57
  • Mar 09, 2018 - San Diego State 90 vs. Nevada 73
  • Mar 03, 2018 - San Diego State 79 vs. Nevada 74
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Nevada 83 vs. San Diego State 58
  • Feb 12, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Nevada 56
  • Jan 04, 2017 - Nevada 72 vs. San Diego State 69
  • Mar 11, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. Nevada 55
  • Jan 26, 2016 - San Diego State 57 vs. Nevada 54
