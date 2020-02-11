San Diego State vs. New Mexico: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico basketball game
Who's Playing
New Mexico @ San Diego State
Current Records: New Mexico 17-8; San Diego State 24-0
What to Know
The #4 San Diego State Aztecs will be playing 40 minutes Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Aztecs and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is coming into the contest with an unblemished 24-0 record.
While not quite a landslide, the game between San Diego State and the Air Force Falcons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as San Diego State wrapped it up with an 89-74 victory on the road. San Diego State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard KJ Feagin led the charge as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.
Meanwhile, New Mexico took their matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday by a conclusive 97-68 score. That 29-point margin sets a new team best for New Mexico on the season. Forward Corey Manigault was the offensive standout of the contest for New Mexico, picking up 28 points in addition to nine boards.
The wins brought San Diego State up to 24-0 and New Mexico to 17-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them seventh in college basketball. But New Mexico comes into the matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won five out of their last nine games against New Mexico.
- Jan 29, 2020 - San Diego State 85 vs. New Mexico 57
- Feb 05, 2019 - New Mexico 83 vs. San Diego State 70
- Jan 15, 2019 - San Diego State 97 vs. New Mexico 77
- Mar 10, 2018 - San Diego State 82 vs. New Mexico 75
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Mexico 79 vs. San Diego State 75
- Mar 04, 2017 - New Mexico 64 vs. San Diego State 59
- Jan 01, 2017 - New Mexico 68 vs. San Diego State 62
- Mar 01, 2016 - San Diego State 83 vs. New Mexico 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Diego State 78 vs. New Mexico 71
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke moves to No. 8
The Blue Devils will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame
-
Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Purdue vs. Penn State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Purdue vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter moves Sparty up
The Spartans have lost three straight but are still climbing on one voter's ballot
-
No. 7 Duke holds off No. 8 FSU
Duke maintained its flair for the dramatic on Monday when it hosted conference foe Florida...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium