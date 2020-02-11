San Diego State vs. New Mexico: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Mexico @ San Diego State

Current Records: New Mexico 17-8; San Diego State 24-0

What to Know

The #4 San Diego State Aztecs will be playing 40 minutes Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Aztecs and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is coming into the contest with an unblemished 24-0 record.

While not quite a landslide, the game between San Diego State and the Air Force Falcons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as San Diego State wrapped it up with an 89-74 victory on the road. San Diego State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard KJ Feagin led the charge as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Meanwhile, New Mexico took their matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday by a conclusive 97-68 score. That 29-point margin sets a new team best for New Mexico on the season. Forward Corey Manigault was the offensive standout of the contest for New Mexico, picking up 28 points in addition to nine boards.

The wins brought San Diego State up to 24-0 and New Mexico to 17-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them seventh in college basketball. But New Mexico comes into the matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

San Diego State have won five out of their last nine games against New Mexico.