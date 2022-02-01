Who's Playing

New Mexico @ San Diego State

Current Records: New Mexico 8-13; San Diego State 11-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Mexico Lobos will be on the road. The Lobos and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. New Mexico should still be riding high after a win, while San Diego State will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between New Mexico and the San Jose State Spartans this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as New Mexico wrapped it up with an 86-70 victory at home. New Mexico can attribute much of their success to guard Jaelen House, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 assists along with seven boards, and guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs received a tough blow last week as they fell 75-57 to the Utah State Aggies. San Diego State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Matt Bradley, who had 19 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

The Lobos have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.50 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

New Mexico's victory brought them up to 8-13 while San Diego State's defeat pulled them down to 11-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Mexico is 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.8 on average. The Aztecs' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 57.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Diego State have won six out of their last ten games against New Mexico.

Injury Report for San Diego State

Jaedon LeDee: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for New Mexico