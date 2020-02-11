San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the New Mexico Lobos and the No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is 24-0 overall and 12-0 at home, while New Mexico is 17-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Aztecs have won five of their past six games in double figures. They are the only unbeaten team in the nation.

New Mexico has lost five of its past seven games. The Aztecs are favored by 15.5 points in the latest San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico spread: San Diego State -15.5

San Diego State vs. New Mexico over-under: 148.5 points

San Diego State vs. New Mexico money line: San Diego State -1834, New Mexico 964

What you need to know about San Diego State

San Diego State didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons on the road this past Saturday as it won, 89-74. KJ Feagin shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Jordan Schakel had 18 points. San Diego State is off to the best conference start in Mountain West history at 13-0.

The Aztecs rolled past New Mexico when these teams last met on January 29, 85-57.

What you need to know about New Mexico

Everything went New Mexico's way against the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday as it made off with a 97-68 victory. That 29-point margin of victory set a new team best for the Lobos on the season. Corey Manigault had a career-best 28 points in addition to nine boards. Zane Martin had 23 points and Vance Jackson finished with 20. Jackson scored 14 straight Lobos points during the second half, hitting four 3-pointers in the stretch.

