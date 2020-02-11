San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between New Mexico and San Diego State.
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the New Mexico Lobos and the No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is 24-0 overall and 12-0 at home, while New Mexico is 17-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Aztecs have won five of their past six games in double figures. They are the only unbeaten team in the nation.
New Mexico has lost five of its past seven games. The Aztecs are favored by 15.5 points in the latest San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any New Mexico vs. San Diego State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on San Diego State vs. New Mexico. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico:
- San Diego State vs. New Mexico spread: San Diego State -15.5
- San Diego State vs. New Mexico over-under: 148.5 points
- San Diego State vs. New Mexico money line: San Diego State -1834, New Mexico 964
What you need to know about San Diego State
San Diego State didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons on the road this past Saturday as it won, 89-74. KJ Feagin shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Jordan Schakel had 18 points. San Diego State is off to the best conference start in Mountain West history at 13-0.
The Aztecs rolled past New Mexico when these teams last met on January 29, 85-57.
What you need to know about New Mexico
Everything went New Mexico's way against the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday as it made off with a 97-68 victory. That 29-point margin of victory set a new team best for the Lobos on the season. Corey Manigault had a career-best 28 points in addition to nine boards. Zane Martin had 23 points and Vance Jackson finished with 20. Jackson scored 14 straight Lobos points during the second half, hitting four 3-pointers in the stretch.
How to make San Diego State vs. New Mexico picks
The model has simulated San Diego State vs. New Mexico 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins New Mexico vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the New Mexico vs. San Diego State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mustapha Heron 'likely' out for season
The slog through Big East play just got tougher for St. John's and first-year coach Mike Anderson
-
Bubble Watch: Cuse faces Wolfpack
Virginia and Notre Dame battle after the Orange and Wolfpack meet all needing a win to boost...
-
Pitt's Justin Champagnie earns FOTW
The Freshman of the Week goes to a player who put up just the fourth 30-point game for a frosh...
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke moves to No. 8
The Blue Devils will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame
-
Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium