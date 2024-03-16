The No. 6 seed New Mexico Lobos (25-9) will try to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (24-9) in the 2024 Mountain West Tournament title game Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. New Mexico is a bubble team entering Saturday's action after rattling off three consecutive wins to get to the conference title game. San Diego State appears to be safely in the NCAA Tournament field as an at-large team, but it can try to improve its seeding with a win on Saturday. The Aztecs took down No. 4 seed UNLV in the quarterfinals and No. 1 seed Utah State in the semifinals.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The latest San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds from SportsLine consensus list the Aztecs as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 140.5.

Before tuning into the New Mexico vs. San Diego State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For San Diego State vs. New Mexico, the model projects that the Lobos cover the spread as 2.5-point underdogs. San Diego State has been struggling to meet expectations throughout the season after its run to the NCAA Tournament title game last year. The Aztecs are 13-18 against the spread and have only covered once in their last five games.

New Mexico has been a completely different story, going 22-11 against the spread overall and 4-1 in its last five games. The Lobos have rattled off three wins in the last three days, beating No. 11 seed Air Force, No. 3 seed Boise State and No. 7 seed Colorado State. They took an 8-point lead at halftime against Colorado State on Friday before pulling away in the second half.

Senior guard Jaelen House leads the Lobos with 15.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Donovan Dent is adding 14.8 points and 5.6 assists. Senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (14.2) and freshman forward JT Toppin (12.5) are both scoring in double figures as well. SportsLine's model thinks their balance will be too much for the Aztecs to handle, as New Mexico is covering the spread in 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

