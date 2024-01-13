San Diego State will put its unbeaten record in Mountain West play on the line Saturday when it travels to take on New Mexico on CBS. The Aztecs will make their second appearance on CBS after taking down UNLV at home last weekend in front of a national audience.

The Aztecs are one of four teams in the Mountain West that have yet to lose a game in conference play. SDSU opened conference play with a blowout win over Fresno State and knocked off San Jose State 81-78 earlier this week. After falling to BYU in the second game of the season, SDSU has won 13 of its last 14 games.

The Lobos are coming off a 83-73 loss to UNLV that dropped them to 1-2 in conference play. New Mexico entered 2024 with a 12-1 record, but losses to Colorado State and UNLV dropped the Lobos to 13-3 ahead of its biggest home game of the season.

New Mexico and San Diego State are two of six teams in the conference who have at least 11 wins this season.

How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

San Diego State vs. New Mexico prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

This is a big moment for both teams. San Diego State has been one of the hottest teams in the country dating back to that early season loss to BYU and the Aztecs look like the team that made a run to the Final Four less than nine months ago. As for New Mexico, this is an opportunity to get a signature win on its resume as the Lobos hope to be a potential at-large team come March. SDSU's Jaedon LeDee will make the difference in this one. Prediction: San Diego State +2

