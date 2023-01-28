Who's Playing
San Jose State @ San Diego State
Current Records: San Jose State 13-8; San Diego State 16-4
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Spartans haven't won a game against San Diego State since Feb. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday.
SJSU took their contest against the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday by a conclusive 82-52 score. SJSU's guard Omari Moore did his thing and had 26 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, San Diego State beat the Utah State Aggies 85-75 on Wednesday. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to guard Adam Seiko, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points.
The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped SJSU to 13-8 and the Aztecs to 16-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SJSU and San Diego State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Diego State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 25, 2022 - San Diego State 77 vs. San Jose State 52
- Feb 09, 2022 - San Diego State 72 vs. San Jose State 62
- Feb 10, 2021 - San Diego State 77 vs. San Jose State 55
- Feb 08, 2021 - San Diego State 85 vs. San Jose State 54
- Dec 08, 2019 - San Diego State 59 vs. San Jose State 57
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Diego State 84 vs. San Jose State 56
- Feb 02, 2019 - San Diego State 67 vs. San Jose State 56
- Feb 24, 2018 - San Diego State 71 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 09, 2018 - San Diego State 85 vs. San Jose State 49
- Feb 07, 2017 - San Jose State 76 vs. San Diego State 71
- Jan 10, 2017 - San Diego State 76 vs. San Jose State 61
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Diego State 78 vs. San Jose State 56
- Jan 06, 2016 - San Diego State 77 vs. San Jose State 62