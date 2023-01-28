Who's Playing

San Jose State @ San Diego State

Current Records: San Jose State 13-8; San Diego State 16-4

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Spartans haven't won a game against San Diego State since Feb. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday.

SJSU took their contest against the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday by a conclusive 82-52 score. SJSU's guard Omari Moore did his thing and had 26 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, San Diego State beat the Utah State Aggies 85-75 on Wednesday. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to guard Adam Seiko, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped SJSU to 13-8 and the Aztecs to 16-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SJSU and San Diego State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against San Jose State.