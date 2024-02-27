The San Diego State Aztecs and the San Jose State Spartans are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday on CBS Sports Network in Mountain West action at Viejas Arena. San Diego State is 21-7 overall and 13-0 at home, while San Jose State is 9-19 overall and just 1-10 on the road.

The Aztecs are favored by 21.5 points in the latest San Diego State vs. San Jose State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 138.5 points. Before entering any San Diego State vs. San Jose State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on San Jose State vs. San Diego State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

San Diego State vs. San Jose State spread: San Diego State -21.5

San Diego State vs. San Jose State over/under: 138.5 points

San Diego State vs. San Jose State money line: San Diego State -3540, San Jose State +1513

San Diego State vs. San Jose State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about San Diego State

San Diego State took its game on the road with ease on Saturday, claiming a 73-41 victory over Fresno State. The game was practically over by the half, when the score had already reached 42-16.

Among those leading the charge was Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 20 points for five straight games. Another player making a difference was Jay Pal, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. San Diego State is currently 10-5 in Mountain West play, half a game out of first behind Utah State and Boise State.

What you need to know about San Jose State

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got even worse on Friday after a third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-63 to Nevada. Despite the loss, San Jose State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Myron Amey Jr., who scored 18 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 11 points along with eight assists.

The Spartans are in a tough portion of their schedule as they've faced Colorado State, Boise State, Nevada and now San Diego State during a six-game stretch. It's been a forgettable season overall, though the Spartans did cover against the Aztecs in their first meeting on Jan. 9, so SDSU handling this large number is far from a lock.

How to make San Diego State vs. San Jose State picks

The model has simulated San Diego State vs. San Jose State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins San Jose State vs. San Diego State, and which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's 25-14 on top-ranked CBB spread picks this season.