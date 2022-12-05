Who's Playing

Troy @ No. 24 San Diego State

Current Records: Troy 6-3; San Diego State 6-2

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl at 10 p.m. ET Monday. The #24 San Diego State Aztecs will be strutting in after a victory while the Trojans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Troy was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 78-72 to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Friday was the absolute smackdown San Diego State laid on the Occidental Tigers.

Troy have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Troy is now 6-3 while San Diego State sits at 6-2. The Aztecs are 4-1 after wins this year, and the Trojans are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.