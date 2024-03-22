A first-round matchup in the 2024 NCAA Tournament features the No. 12 seed UAB Blazers battling against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs on Friday afternoon. UAB heads into this contest on a five-game win streak. On March 17, the Blazers defeated Temple 85-69 to win the AAC Tournament. On the other side, San Diego State fell to New Mexico 68-61 in the Mountain West Tournament.

Tipoff from the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Washington is set for 1:45 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UAB vs. San Diego State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any San Diego State vs. UAB picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on San Diego State vs. UAB. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UAB vs. San Diego State:

San Diego State vs. UAB spread: Aztecs -6.5

San Diego State vs. UAB over/under: 139.5 points

San Diego State vs. UAB money line: Aztecs -280, Blazers +226

SDSU: 5-2 ATS this season when spread was between -9 and -5

UAB: 11-2 ATS as underdog this season

San Diego State vs. UAB picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why San Diego State can cover

Senior forward Jaedon LeDee is a consistent force for San Diego State. LeDee uses his power to barrel through players in the lane as both a scorer and rebounder. The Texas native is averaging a team-high 21.1 points with 8.4 rebounds per contest. On March 14 versus UNLV, LeDee had 34 points and 16 boards.

Senior guard Lamont Butler gives the Aztecs a strong presence in the backcourt. Butler plays tough defense and is relentlessly attacking the basket. The California native logs 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. On March 15 against Utah State, Butler tallied 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why UAB can cover

Junior forward Yaxel Lendeborg averages a team-best 13.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He also shoots 51% from the floor. In his previous outing, he racked up 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Junior guard Eric Gaines flies to the rim while using his quickness to intercept passes as a defender. The Georgia native adds 12.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals per contest. In the American Conference title game, Gaines supplied 15 points, nine assists and five steals. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make UAB vs. San Diego State picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Diego State vs. UAB, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.