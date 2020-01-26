San Diego State vs. UNLV odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The fourth-ranked San Diego State Aztecs and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is 11-10 overall and 9-4 at home, while San Diego State is 20-0 overall and 6-0 on the road. San Diego State is 6-0 against the spread in its last six road games. UNLV, meanwhile, has won each of its last six home games. The Aztecs are favored by 6.5-points in the latest UNLV vs. San Diego State odds, while the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any San Diego State vs. UNLV picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for Rebels vs. Aztecs:

San Diego State vs. UNLV spread: San Diego State -6.5

San Diego State vs. UNLV over-under: 133.5 points

San Diego State vs. UNLV money line: UNLV +270, San Diego State -310

What you need to know about UNLV

The Rebels received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 86-72 to Nevada. UNLV's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Bryce Hamilton, who had 26 points along with seven rebounds, and guard Amauri Hardy, who had 23 points. Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Rebels have won three of their last four games thanks to an explosive offense. In fact, UNLV has scored 98 or more points in two of their last three games.

What you need to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs didn't have too much trouble with Wyoming at home on Tuesday as they won 72-55. It was another big night for guard Malachi Flynn, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five boards. For the season, Flynn is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Aztecs also feature a ferocious defense that's giving up just 56.6 points per game, the fourth-best mark in college basketball. Plus, San Diego State has won 15 of its last 16 games against UNLV.

