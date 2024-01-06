The UNLV Rebels (7-5) will play their first Mountain West game of the season when they go on the road to face the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2) on Saturday. UNLV is riding a three-game winning streak since suffering a double-overtime loss to Saint Mary's in the middle of December. San Diego State has won five straight games, including double-digit wins over then-No. 13 Gonzaga and Fresno State its last two times out. The Aztecs are one of five teams with a 1-0 record to open Mountain West play. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Cal. The latest San Diego State vs. UNLV odds from SportsLine consensus list the Aztecs as 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 138.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch San Diego State vs. UNLV

San Diego State vs. UNLV date: Saturday, Jan. 6

San Diego State vs. UNLV time: 4 p.m. ET

San Diego State vs. UNLV TV channel: CBS

San Diego State vs. UNLV live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Before tuning into the UNLV vs. San Diego State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For San Diego State vs. UNLV, the model projects that the Rebels stay within the 9.5-point spread. They have played their best basketball of the season over their last five games, starting with a 79-64 win over then-No. 8 Creighton as 14.5-point underdogs in mid-December. Senior forward Kalib Boone poured in 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, shooting 12 of 17 from the floor.

Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. filled up the stat sheet in that game as well, finishing with 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. The Rebels followed up that performance by staying within the 6.5-point spread in a double-overtime loss at Saint Mary's. Thomas led the way with 24 points, while senior guards Luis Rodriguez and Justin Webster each added 16 points.

UNLV has won three games in blowout fashion since then, including a 74-56 win over Hofstra as just a 4-point favorite. San Diego State has already suffered a pair of disappointing losses this season, which is one reason why UNLV is covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.