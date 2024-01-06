San Diego State hosts UNLV in the final game of a tripleheader Saturday on CBS. This weekend will mark the first Mountain West conference game of the season for the Rebels and the second for SDSU.

The Aztecs opened up conference play with a 74-47 win over Fresno State earlier this week behind a big performance from star forward Jaedon Ledee. SDSU has won its last five games — including wins over Stanford and Gonzaga — to head into this matchup 12-2. San Diego State is one of five Mountain West programs with double-digit wins.

UNLV comes into this game on a hot streak after a rough start to the 2023-24 season. The Rebels have won four of their last five games and the lone loss during that stretch was a double-overtime defeat to Saint Mary's. UNLV knocked off previous No. 8 Creighton prior to that game to start the turnaround.

How to watch San Diego State vs. UNLV live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Viejas Arena -- San Diego

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

San Diego State vs. UNLV prediction, picks

If you haven't heard of UNLV freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. yet, now would be the perfect time to start. Thomas has been one of the top freshman in the country thus far and is a major reason for UNLV's turnaround after a 3-4 start. Despite this being a home game for San Diego State, it would be surprising if this game didn't come down to the wire — hence why UNLV should cover. Prediction: UNLV +11

