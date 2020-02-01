San Diego State vs. Utah State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State @ San Diego State
Current Records: Utah State 17-6; San Diego State 22-0
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies are 2-8 against the #4 San Diego State Aztecs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Utah State and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Utah State skips in on three wins and San Diego State on 22.
The Aggies entered their matchup on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Wyoming Cowboys 68-45. The top scorers for Utah State were guard Sam Merrill (14 points) and forward Alphonso Anderson (13 points).
Meanwhile, the Aztecs made easy work of the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday and carried off an 85-57 victory. The Aztecs got double-digit scores from five players: guard KJ Feagin (18), forward Matt Mitchell (12), guard Malachi Flynn (12), guard Jordan Schakel (11), and forward Yanni Wetzell (11). Mitchell had trouble finding his footing against the UNLV Rebels on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Aggies are now 17-6 while the Aztecs sit at 22-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies enter the game with 77.7 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. The Aztecs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
San Diego State have won eight out of their last ten games against Utah State.
- Jan 04, 2020 - San Diego State 77 vs. Utah State 68
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - Utah State 70 vs. San Diego State 54
- Feb 09, 2019 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - San Diego State 79 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Diego State 66 vs. Utah State 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Diego State 74 vs. Utah State 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Diego State 71 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 55
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home