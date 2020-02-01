San Diego State vs. Utah State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Utah State 17-6; San Diego State 22-0

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies are 2-8 against the #4 San Diego State Aztecs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Utah State and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Utah State skips in on three wins and San Diego State on 22.

The Aggies entered their matchup on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Wyoming Cowboys 68-45. The top scorers for Utah State were guard Sam Merrill (14 points) and forward Alphonso Anderson (13 points).

Meanwhile, the Aztecs made easy work of the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday and carried off an 85-57 victory. The Aztecs got double-digit scores from five players: guard KJ Feagin (18), forward Matt Mitchell (12), guard Malachi Flynn (12), guard Jordan Schakel (11), and forward Yanni Wetzell (11). Mitchell had trouble finding his footing against the UNLV Rebels on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Aggies are now 17-6 while the Aztecs sit at 22-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies enter the game with 77.7 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. The Aztecs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

San Diego State have won eight out of their last ten games against Utah State.