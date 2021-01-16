Get ready for a key Mountain West battle as the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State is 10-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while San Diego State is 9-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. Utah State is second in the Mountain West at 7-0 in conference play, just half a game behind Boise State. San Diego State is fourth in the conference with a 3-2 mark.

The Aggies are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Utah State vs. San Diego State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 128.

Utah State vs. San Diego State spread: Utah State -3.5

Utah State vs. San Diego State over-under: 128 points

What you need to know about San Diego State

These same teams met on Thursday and it was Utah State that came out with a 57-45 victory. That snapped a three-game winning streak for the Aztecs. San Diego State struggled from the floor, shooting just 31.5 percent on field goals and 23.8 percent from 3-point range.

Forward Matt Mitchell leads the team with 15.3 points, while guard Jordan Schakel averages 12.8 per contest. The Aztecs have several quality wins on the season as they've knocked off UCLA, Arizona State and Nevada twice.

What you need to know about Utah State

The Aggies are rolling and their win over Utah State on Thursday was their ninth in a row. They covered in all nine of those games as well. The Aggies are one of the best defensive teams in the nation, and that was on display on Thursday. That marked the sixth consecutive game where Utah State held its opponent to 53 or fewer points. On the season, the Aggies are giving up just 59.3 points per game.

Center Neemias Queta leads the team with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs a team-leading 9.4 rebounds per contest and is an excellent defender in the paint as he averages 2.7 blocks per contest. Guard Marco Anthony is averaging 12 points, while forward Justin Bean is averaging 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

