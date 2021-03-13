The No. 1 seed San Diego State Aztecs and third-seeded Utah State Aggies are once again the last teams standing in the Mountain West and they will square off in the 2021 Mountain West Tournament championship game Saturday in Las Vegas. San Diego State (22-4) won seven of the past eight Mountain West regular-season championships, including four straight, but Utah State (20-7) has claimed the last two tournament titles at the expense of the Aztecs. San Diego State is bidding for its 14th consecutive victory overall while the Aggies take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's matchup.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Aztecs are favored by two points in the latest San Diego State vs. Utah State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 128.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Utah State vs. San Diego State:

San Diego State vs. Utah State spread: San Diego State -2

San Diego State vs. Utah State over-under: 128 points

San Diego State vs. Utah State money line: San Diego State -130; Utah State +1110

SDSU: The Aztecs are 30-2 when F Matt Mitchell scores at least 15 points

UTAHST: The Aggies have won their last eight Mountain West tourney games

Why San Diego State can cover



The Aztecs got the necessary offensive contributions from their top two scorers as the senior tandem of Mitchell and guard Jordan Schakel combined for 39 points and 17 rebounds in the conference semifinal against Nevada. Senior guard Trey Pulliam averaged only 6.5 points during the regular season but has elevated his play in the conference tourney. He had 13 points vs. Nevada after scoring 15 against Wyoming.

Pulliam has collected 20 assists and seven steals over the past four games while committing only five turnovers in that span. His ability to protect the ball is an enormous factor for San Diego State, which committed fewer than 10 turnovers for the sixth time this season in Friday's victory. The Aztecs rank No. 6 nationally in scoring defense at 60.3 points per game and eighth in the country in field goal percentage defense (38.9).

Why Utah State can cover

Junior center Neemias Queta was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and he is showing why in the conference tournament. He barely missed a triple-double with a dominant performance in Friday's 62-50 win over Colorado State, scoring 18 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and setting a school record with nine blocked shots. The 7-footer has eight straight double-doubles, including 18 points and 13 rebounds vs. UNLV on Wednesday.

Queta notched a pair of double-doubles against San Diego State, which was limited to a combined 104 points in the two losses. Junior forward Justin Bean scored only four points in each of the January victories against the Aztecs, but he has come on strong down the stretch. He recorded his fifth double-double in six games with 13 points and 11 boards vs. Colorado State and is averaging 15.5 points and 10.2 rebounds in that span.

How to make Utah State vs. San Diego State picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 134 points.

So who wins Utah State vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.