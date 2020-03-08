San Diego State vs. Utah State score: Aztecs lose to Aggies in MWC Tournament final, slip to a No. 2 seed

Playing with fire finally got San Diego State burned. The Aztecs fell 59-56 to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game on Saturday as the Aggies upended them with a go-ahead shot from Sam Merrill in the final few seconds.

Merrill led all scorers with 27 points and put Utah State ahead for good with a wild stepback 3-pointer from the top of the key that found the bottom of the net.

San Diego State star Malachi Flynn led the Aztecs with 16 points and nearly had a miraculous answer to Merrill at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.

San Diego State was thiiiiiiiis close to pulling off a March miracle. pic.twitter.com/tEFi74mrOU — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2020

It was the sixth consecutive game SDSU fell behind before rallying, but this time, the rally fell flat. The loss causes the Aztecs to fall from a projected No. 1 seed to a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm, with Dayton benefiting from San Diego State's slip by bumping up to a No. 1 seed. The Flyers are wrapping up their regular season Saturday against George Washington.

Utah State was Palm's bubble and playing in the "First Four" entering the day as a No. 11 seed. But the win gives the Aggies an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament, all but ensuring two teams from the Mountain West will be in the field of 68. Utah State closed their season with wins in 12 of their last 14 games after opening the season 13-5. Cause for celebration for coach Craig Smith, to be sure.

Craig Smith is all of us pic.twitter.com/1M5SpAx9Ey — Mick Tidrow (@MickTidrow) March 8, 2020

Get the madness started early! Fill out up to six conference tournament brackets now for your shot to win $10k!

2020 Mountain West Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas

First round -- Wednesday, March 4



Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State 73, No. 9 Air Force 60

No. 1 San Diego State 73, No. 9 Air Force 60 Game 5: No. 5 Boise State 67, No. 4 UNLV 61

No. 5 Boise State 67, No. 4 UNLV 61 Game 6: No. 2 Utah State 75, No. 7 New Mexico 70

No. 2 Utah State 75, No. 7 New Mexico 70 Game 7: No. 11 Wyoming 74, No. 3 Nevada 71

Semifinals -- Friday, March 6

Game 8: No. 1 San Diego State 81, No. 5 Boise State 68

No. 1 San Diego State 81, No. 5 Boise State 68 Game 9: No. 2 Utah State 89, No. 11 Wyoming 82

Championship -- Saturday, March 7

