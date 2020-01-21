San Diego State vs. Wyoming odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 21 from advanced model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between San Diego State and Wyoming. Here are the results:
The No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is 19-0 overall and 10-0 at home, while Wyoming is 5-15 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Aztecs are the only remaining undefeated team in the nation. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have lost six consecutive games. The Aztecs are favored by 23-points in the latest San Diego State vs. Wyoming odds, while the over-under is set at 120.5. Before entering any Wyoming vs. San Diego State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated San Diego State vs. Wyoming 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Aztecs didn't have too much trouble with Nevada on Saturday as they won 68-55. Four players on the Aztecs scored in double digits: Yanni Wetzell (17), Malachi Flynn (14), Jordan Schakel (12), and Matt Mitchell (11). Wetzell also had a career-high 16 rebounds. San Diego State trailed by two at halftime, just the second time this season the Aztecs did not lead at intermission. San Diego State is now ranked in the top five for the first time since 2014.
Meanwhile, Wyoming lost to Fresno State by a decisive 65-50 margin. Jake Hendricks and Kwane Marble II had 12 points each. Hunter Maldonado grabbed eight rebounds. The Cowboys were held to just 16 first-half points. In addition, Wyoming suffered a grim 72-52 defeat to San Diego State the last time the two teams met on Jan. 8.
So who wins San Diego State vs. Wyoming? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the San Diego State vs. Wyoming spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
-
