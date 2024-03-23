No. 13 seed Yale will try to make a Cinderella appearance in the Sweet 16 when it faces No. 5 seed San Diego State in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. The Bulldogs (23-9) stunned No. 4 seed Auburn on Friday night, rallying in the final minutes to take down the Tigers. San Diego State (25-10) picked up a 69-65 win over No. 12 seed UAB in the first round, overcoming a late push from the Blazers. The Aztecs are hoping to make another deep run in the Big Dance after coming up short against UConn in the national championship last season.

Tipoff is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. The Aztecs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. Yale odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 128.5, per SportsLine consensus. Before making any Yale vs. San Diego State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

San Diego State vs. Yale spread: San Diego State -5.5

San Diego State vs. Yale over/under: 128.5 points

San Diego State vs. Yale money line: San Diego State -238, Yale +193

SDSU: 10-0 SU in its last 10 Sunday games

YALE: 14-5 ATS in its last 19 games

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State was able to avoid a first-round upset when it took down UAB on Friday, as senior forward Jaedon LeDee had 32 points and eight rebounds, shooting 11 of 18 from the floor. LeDee leads the Aztecs with 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and his postseason experience has paid dividends of late. He has finished with at least 22 points in four straight games, including a 34-point, 16-rebound double-double against UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament last week.

LeDee is joined in double figures by junior guard Reese Waters, who is averaging 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Yale is coming off back-to-back emotional games, which could make this a letdown spot against a physical, defensive team. San Diego State is mentally prepared for a game of this magnitude after going deep in the Big Dance last season.

Why Yale can cover

Yale has been undervalued by the betting market since the middle of Ivy League play, covering the spread in 14 of its last 19 games. The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 62-61 win over Brown in the Ivy League title game, as Matt Knowling hit a buzzer-beater to cap off an 8-1 run to close the game. They pulled off one of the shockers of the tournament on Friday, taking down No. 4 seed Auburn as 14-point underdogs.

Junior guard John Poulakidas had 28 points on 10 of 15 shooting, including a 6 of 9 mark from 3-point range. He was joined in double figures by senior guard August Mahoney (14) and sophomore forward Danny Wolf (13). San Diego State has been overvalued by the betting market in recent weeks, covering the spread just one time in its last seven games.

