The next episode of CBS Sports' original series "Home Court" features San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher after the Aztecs' surprising appearance in the Final Four. Dutcher and CBS Sports college basketball analyst Seth Davis talk about SDSU's success in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, his relationship with former Aztecs coach Steve Fisher, and Dutcher's years as an assistant coach at Michigan during the Fab Five years.

"You knew they were talented, but talent doesn't win," Dutcher said. "You have to be committed, you have to play well together, and then it's Coach Fisher getting the most out of his talent and he just had the ability to know what motivated each person individually. ... I learned from Steve how to manage people and how to manage a team. He did a magnificent job managing all of that talent and getting them on the same page."

San Diego State reached the national championship game before falling to UConn to end their magical March Madness run. SDSU star Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in program history with a baseline jumper at the buzzer to knock off FAU to reach the final game of the college basketball season. SDSU finished the 2019-20 season 30-2 and would've been one of the top seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament had it not been canceled because of COVID-19.

Dutcher also discusses what he learned from his father, former Minnesota coach Jim Dutcher.

"You follow your dad around, you want to do what he did," Dutcher said. "You want your dad's profession. ... you always looked up to your dad and the fact that he was a coach, I fell in love with what he did and that's what I wanted to do."

"Home Court: Brian Dutcher" debuts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The half-hour episode will precede CBS Sports Network's coverage of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship

Following CBS Sports Network's coverage of the Arizona Tip-Off Championship later that day, the next episode will debut featuring CBS Sports college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg talking with Woodson about his Indiana roots and the resurgence of the Hoosiers program under his watch. "Home Court: Mike Woodson" will premiere Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch 'Home Court: Brian Dutcher'