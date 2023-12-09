Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Arizona State 6-2, San Diego 6-4

What to Know

Arizona State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the San Diego Toreros at 10:30 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Arizona State will be strutting in after a victory while San Diego will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Wednesday, the Sun Devils sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-74 victory over the Mustangs. Having forecasted a close victory for Arizona State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Arizona State can attribute much of their success to Jose Perez, who scored 20 points, and Frankie Collins, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Collins hasn't dropped below three steals for three straight games.

San Diego was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Utah State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Toreros were dealt a punishing 108-81 loss at the hands of the Aggies on Wednesday. San Diego has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, San Diego had strong showings from Deuce Turner, who scored 17 points, and PJ Hayes, who scored 12 points.

The Sun Devils have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. As for the Toreros, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Arizona State took their victory against San Diego in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 91-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arizona State is a big 9.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sun Devils, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.