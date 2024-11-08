Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Boston U. 0-1, San Diego 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Boston U. Terriers will face off against the San Diego Toreros at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston U. is leaving town to face San Diego after disappointing their home crowd in their season opener. Boston U. fell 80-72 to Northeastern on Monday. The Terriers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Malcolm Chimezie, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Michael McNair, who scored 12 points in addition to seven assists.

Even though they lost, Boston U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northeastern only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, San Diego was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to Rider.

The losing side was boosted by Kjay Bradley Jr., who went 11 for 19 en route to 24 points plus two steals.

Boston U. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Boston U. considering the team was a sub-par 8-11 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $359.69. On the other hand, San Diego will play as the favorite, and the team was 7-1 as such last season.

Odds

San Diego is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Terriers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

