Halftime Report

LBSU has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but LBSU leads 33-30 over San Diego.

If LBSU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-8 in no time. On the other hand, San Diego will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: LBSU 3-8, San Diego 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The LBSU Beach will face off against the San Diego Toreros at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Beach in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

LBSU is coming into the contest on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight victories. They walked away with a 76-68 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Meanwhile, San Diego ended up a good deal behind San Diego State on Saturday and lost 74-57. The Toreros have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Bendji Pierre, who scored 17 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Arizona State on Tuesday. Less helpful for San Diego was Deven Dahlke's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

LBSU's victory bumped their record up to 3-8. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 3-6.

While only LBSU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be LBSU's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

LBSU was able to grind out a solid win over San Diego in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, winning 74-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for LBSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Diego is a 4.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego and LBSU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.