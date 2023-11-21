Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Navy after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 31-30, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If Navy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-3 in no time. On the other hand, San Diego will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Navy 0-3, San Diego 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will be playing at home against the Navy Midshipmen at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Last Friday, the Toreros earned a 80-71 win over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Tritons on the road by a decisive 73-55 margin.

The Toreros' win bumped their season record to 3-1 while the Midshipmen's defeat dropped theirs to 0-3.

While only Navy took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking Navy against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

San Diego is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

