Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Pacific 5-10, San Diego 3-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

Pacific and San Diego are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Pacific came up short against Saint Mary's and fell 70-60.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Elijah Fisher, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds. Elias Ralph was another key player, earning 20 points.

Meanwhile, San Diego's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 68-55 to Grand Canyon. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Toreros to swallow was that they had been favored by 16.5 points coming into the matchup.

Like Pacific, San Diego lost despite seeing results from several players. Santiago Trouet led the charge by dropping a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. Bendji Pierre, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-9 from downtown.

Even though they lost, San Diego smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Pacific's defeat dropped their record down to 5-10. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 3-10.

Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Pacific came up short against San Diego in their previous meeting back in March, falling 81-69. Can Pacific avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

San Diego and Pacific both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.