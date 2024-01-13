Who's Playing

Current Records: Pepperdine 8-10, San Diego 10-8

Pepperdine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Pepperdine Waves and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Pepperdine is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Pepperdine scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 93-78.

Pepperdine can attribute much of their success to Michael Ajayi, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds, and Jevon Porter, who scored 26 points. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Houston Mallette, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, San Diego's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 83-63 walloping at the hands of the Dons.

The Waves' victory bumped their record up to 8-10. As for the Toreros, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

Pepperdine came up short against San Diego in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 87-78. Can Pepperdine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Pepperdine is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Toreros as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

San Diego and Pepperdine both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.