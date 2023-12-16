Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in March of 2018 was close, and so far it looks like that's how San Diego and Portland State will finish this one. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but San Diego leads 34-32 over Portland State.

If San Diego keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Portland State will have to make due with an 8-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Portland State 8-2, San Diego 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Portland State Vikings at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

San Diego scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 89-84 win over the Sun Devils. The victory was just what San Diego needed coming off of a 108-81 defeat in their prior matchup.

San Diego's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but PJ Hayes led the charge by scoring 23 points along with six rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Deuce Turner was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland State and George Fox couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Vikings came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 83-77 on Saturday. The over/under was set at 160.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Toreros' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Vikings, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Diego skirted past Portland State 67-64 in their previous matchup back in March of 2018. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Portland State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.