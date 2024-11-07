Halftime Report

A win for San Diego would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but San Diego leads 35-32 over Rider.

If San Diego keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Rider will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Rider 0-1, San Diego 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will start their season against the Rider Broncs. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Rider can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Rider lost to UCLA, and Rider lost bad. The score wound up at 85-50. The Broncs were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 0-1. As for San Diego, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Looking ahead, San Diego is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-16 record against the spread.

San Diego ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-1 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $685.46. On the other hand, Rider was 6-12 as the underdog last season.

Odds

San Diego is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.