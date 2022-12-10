Who's Playing

California Baptist @ San Diego

Current Records: California Baptist 6-4; San Diego 5-4

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers will take on the San Diego Toreros at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Lancers will be strutting in after a win while San Diego will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between California Baptist and the Weber State Wildcats on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as California Baptist wrapped it up with a 64-52 victory at home.

Meanwhile, San Diego lost to the UNLV Rebels at home by a decisive 95-78 margin. San Diego got double-digit scores from five players: guard Eric Williams Jr. (16), guard Jase Townsend (14), guard Wayne McKinney II (10), guard Marcellus Earlington (10), and forward Jaiden Delaire (10).

California Baptist is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Lancers' victory brought them up to 6-4 while the Toreros' loss pulled them down to 5-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: California Baptist has only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. San Diego has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Toreros are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.