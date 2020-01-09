San Diego vs. Gonzaga: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ San Diego

Current Records: Gonzaga 16-1; San Diego 7-10

What to Know

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 8-0 against the San Diego Toreros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Zags are coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Pepperdine Waves 75-70 on Saturday. Zags relied on the efforts of F Killian Tillie, who had 20 points, and F Filip Petrusev, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between San Diego and the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with San Diego falling 80-63, it was darn close to turning into one. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: G Braun Hartfield (16), G Joey Calcaterra (14), G Marion Humphrey (14), and F James Jean-Marie (14).

Gonzaga's victory lifted them to 16-1 while San Diego's loss dropped them down to 7-10. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Toreros bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last six years.