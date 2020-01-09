San Diego vs. Gonzaga: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch San Diego vs. Gonzaga basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ San Diego
Current Records: Gonzaga 16-1; San Diego 7-10
What to Know
The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 8-0 against the San Diego Toreros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Zags are coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Pepperdine Waves 75-70 on Saturday. Zags relied on the efforts of F Killian Tillie, who had 20 points, and F Filip Petrusev, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contest between San Diego and the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with San Diego falling 80-63, it was darn close to turning into one. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: G Braun Hartfield (16), G Joey Calcaterra (14), G Marion Humphrey (14), and F James Jean-Marie (14).
Gonzaga's victory lifted them to 16-1 while San Diego's loss dropped them down to 7-10. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Toreros bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- TV: ATTSN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last six years.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Gonzaga 79 vs. San Diego 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Gonzaga 85 vs. San Diego 69
- Feb 22, 2018 - Gonzaga 77 vs. San Diego 72
- Feb 01, 2018 - Gonzaga 69 vs. San Diego 59
- Feb 23, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Diego 38
- Jan 26, 2017 - Gonzaga 79 vs. San Diego 43
- Feb 25, 2016 - Gonzaga 82 vs. San Diego 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Gonzaga 88 vs. San Diego 52
