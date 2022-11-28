Who's Playing

Longwood @ San Diego

Current Records: Longwood 4-3; San Diego 4-3

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Longwood Lancers will be on the road. They will take on the San Diego Toreros at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Lancers will be strutting in after a win while San Diego will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Longwood took their contest at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 112-60 victory over the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.

Meanwhile, San Diego was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Nicholls State Colonels.

Longwood is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Longwood's win brought them up to 4-3 while the Toreros' loss pulled them down to an identical 4-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lancers come into the matchup boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.30%. Less enviably, San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Toreros are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.