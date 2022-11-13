Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ San Diego

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 0-2; San Diego 2-0

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will stay at home another game and welcome the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros should still be feeling good after a win, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, San Diego beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 79-73 this past Wednesday. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: Sigu Sisoho Jawara (22), Eric Williams Jr. (19), Marcellus Earlington (18), and Jase Townsend (11).

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech ended up a good deal behind the California Baptist Lancers when they played this past Friday, losing 59-43.

New Jersey Tech's defeat took them down to 0-2 while San Diego's victory pulled them up to 2-0. Sigu Sisoho Jawara will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points and five assists this past Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if New Jersey Tech's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.