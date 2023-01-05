Who's Playing

Pacific @ San Diego

Current Records: Pacific 8-9; San Diego 8-8

What to Know

After five games on the road, the San Diego Toreros are heading back home. San Diego and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros won both of their matches against Pacific last season (73-65 and 60-54) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The San Francisco Dons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday San Diego proved too difficult a challenge. San Diego wrapped up 2022 with an 80-68 win over San Francisco. San Diego's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Wayne McKinney II led the charge as he had 19 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Tigers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 victory. Guard Nick Blake was the offensive standout of the matchup for Pacific, picking up 23 points.

San Diego is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought San Diego up to 8-8 and Pacific to 8-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Toreros have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Toreros are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Pacific have won eight out of their last 12 games against San Diego.