San Diego vs. Saint Mary's: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ San Diego

Current Records: Saint Mary's 19-5; San Diego 8-16

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels are 9-0 against the San Diego Toreros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. The Gaels and San Diego will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Saint Mary's won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.

Saint Mary's needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-79 to the Brigham Young Cougars. Saint Mary's got a solid performance out of forward Malik Fitts, who had 29 points along with eight rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, San Diego came up short against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, falling 66-58. The losing side was boosted by guard Braun Hartfield, who had 27 points in addition to seven boards.

Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Gaels are now 19-5 while San Diego sits at 8-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Saint Mary's rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.9 on average. But San Diego comes into the matchup boasting the 29th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at seven. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 11-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last six years.