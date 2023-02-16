Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ San Diego

Current Records: Saint Mary's 22-5; San Diego 11-16

What to Know

The #17 Saint Mary's Gaels' road trip will continue as they head to Jenny Craig Pavilion at 9 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the San Diego Toreros. The Gaels will be strutting in after a victory while San Diego will be stumbling in from a loss.

Saint Mary's had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Pilots on Saturday, taking their game 81-64. Guard Logan Johnson had 34 points and six assists along with six rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of Saint Mary's' points.

Meanwhile, San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 99-94 to the Pacific Tigers. Despite the defeat, San Diego got a solid performance out of guard Jase Townsend, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered an 11-point spread.

Saint Mary's' win brought them up to 22-5 while the Toreros' loss pulled them down to 11-16. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Saint Mary's ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.7 on average. Less enviably, San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against San Diego.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last nine years.