Who's Playing

San Francisco @ San Diego

Current Records: San Francisco 14-9; San Diego 10-12

What to Know

After three games on the road, the San Diego Toreros are heading back home. The Toreros and the San Francisco Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

San Diego beat the Pepperdine Waves 87-78 on Thursday. San Diego's guard Marcellus Earlington was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, the Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday San Francisco proved too difficult a challenge. San Francisco took their contest against BYU 82-74. Among those leading the charge for San Francisco was guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 30 points.

The Toreros are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

San Diego didn't have too much trouble with the Dons on the road in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 80-68. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does San Francisco have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Dons are a 4-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won nine out of their last 14 games against San Diego.