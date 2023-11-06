Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Bethesda 0-0, San Fran. 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.18

What to Know

The San Fran. Dons will host the Bethesda Flames to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at War Memorial Gymnasium.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Fran. were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bethesda struggles in that department as they were even better at 36.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, San Fran. finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.