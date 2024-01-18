Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: LMU 8-9, San Fran. 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

LMU has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The LMU Lions and the San Fran. Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Tigers at home as they won 81-64.

LMU can attribute much of their success to Justin Wright, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wright has scored all season.

San Fran. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 20 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Pilots 96-69 at home. The victory was familiar territory for San Fran. who now have six in a row.

San Fran. got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Malik Thomas out in front who scored 26 points along with five rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lions' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-9. As for the Dons, their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-4.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, San Fran. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

LMU couldn't quite finish off San Fran. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 72-70. Can LMU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 10.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LMU.