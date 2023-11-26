Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Minnesota 4-1, San Fran. 4-2

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

What to Know

Minnesota has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the San Fran. Dons at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Minnesota has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 86-67 margin over the Golden Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Minnesota did.

Minnesota can attribute much of their success to Dawson Garcia, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds, and Cam Christie, who scored 14 points. Less helpful for Minnesota was Isaiah Ihnen's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Dons didn't have too much trouble with the Mastodons at home on Wednesday as they won 76-60. That's two games straight that San Fran. has won by exactly 16 points.

Ryan Beasley and Jonathan Mogbo were among the main playmakers for San Fran. as the former scored 20 points along with 5 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 15 points and 18 rebounds. Beasley continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Mike Sharavjamts, who scored 11 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Golden Gophers' victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Dons, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.