Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Portland 5-12, San Fran. 13-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. They and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The timing is sure in the Dons' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home while the Pilots have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

San Fran. is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Wash. State just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 91-82 defeat to the Cougars. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Malik Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 12 for 21 en route to 34 points plus three steals. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 20.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Portland was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 81-58 punch to the gut against Saint Mary's.

San Fran.'s loss dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

San Fran. took their win against Portland in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 72-51. In that contest, San Fran. amassed a halftime lead of 42-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 20.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.