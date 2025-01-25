Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: San Diego 4-17, San Fran. 16-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. They and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The timing is sure in the Dons' favor as the squad sits on 12 straight wins at home while the Toreros have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, San Fran. fell victim to a painful 71-51 loss at the hands of Saint Mary's. The match marked the Dons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Marcus Williams, who scored 14 points in addition to two blocks. Less helpful for San Fran. was Malik Thomas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, San Diego scored the most points they've had all season on Thursday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 92-82 to Portland. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The losing side was boosted by Kody Clouet, who earned 19 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Even though they lost, San Diego smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

San Fran.'s defeat dropped their record down to 16-6. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 4-17.

San Fran. strolled past San Diego when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 95-79. Will San Fran. repeat their success, or does San Diego have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 15.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.