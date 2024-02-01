Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: San Diego 12-10, San Fran. 16-6

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. They and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact San Fran. proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Pilots by a score of 76-64.

San Fran. got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ndewedo Newbury out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Toreros sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-67 win over the Waves on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for San Diego.

The Dons have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Toreros, their victory bumped their record up to 12-10.

San Fran. took their victory against the Toreros in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 83-63. Does San Fran. have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Toreros turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 18.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.