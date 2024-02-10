Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Santa Clara 15-8, San Fran. 19-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Santa Clara Broncos and the San Fran. Dons are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at War Memorial Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game Santa Clara was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Santa Clara and the Toreros couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Broncos took a 70-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Toreros on Saturday. Santa Clara has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Santa Clara smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, San Fran. entered their tilt with the Waves with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Dons walked away with an 80-74 victory over the Waves on Thursday. That's two games straight that San Fran. has won by exactly six points.

San Fran. can attribute much of their success to Jonathan Mogbo, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 15-8. As for the Dons, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Santa Clara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Santa Clara came up short against the Dons in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 93-87. Can Santa Clara avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 7.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.