Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Santa Clara 9-5, San Fran. 11-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Santa Clara has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the San Fran. Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at War Memorial Gymnasium. One thing working in the Broncos' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last four games.

Last Saturday, Santa Clara earned a 91-80 win over Pepperdine.

Santa Clara's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyeree Bryan led the charge by going 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. Bryan is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Adama-Alpha Bal, who scored 19 points in addition to eight assists.

Santa Clara was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, San Fran. wrapped up 2024 with a 70-55 victory over LMU. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Dons.

San Fran. can attribute much of their success to Marcus Williams, who posted 16 points, and Malik Thomas, who posted 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Santa Clara has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 9-5 record this season. As for San Fran., their win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Santa Clara has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid victory over San Fran. when the teams last played back in March, winning 69-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Santa Clara since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Fran. is a 4.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.