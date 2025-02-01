Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Wash. State 15-7, San Fran. 17-6

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the San Fran. Dons and the Wash. State Cougars are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, San Fran. was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego, taking the game 81-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Fran. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrone Riley IV, who had 16 points. Another player making a difference was Ryan Beasley, who scored 12 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, Wash. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Pacific by a score of 70-68. The Cougars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Wash. State's loss came about despite a quality game from Dane Erikstrup, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus four steals.

San Fran. is on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 17 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for Wash. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Fran. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wash. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, San Fran. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, keep San Fran.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Wash. State over their last one matchups.

San Fran. is a 5-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Wash. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.