San Fran. vs. Yale live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch San Francisco vs. Yale basketball game
Who's Playing
San Fran. (home) vs. Yale (away)
Current Records: San Fran. 2-0; Yale 2-0
Last Season Records: San Fran. 21-10; Yale 22-7
What to Know
The San Francisco Dons will stay at home another game and welcome the Yale Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, San Fran. took down the Princeton Tigers 82-72. Four players on San Fran. scored in the double digits: G Jamaree Bouyea (19), G Charles Minlend (16), C Jimbo Lull (15), and G Jordan Ratinho (15).
Meanwhile, Yale simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Oberlin Yeoman 94-37.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dons come into the contest boasting the 19th most points per game in the league at 91.5. Yale displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 84 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Dons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Brother of MSU star Winston dies
The tragic incident took place Saturday night in Albion, Michigan
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall in trouble
Kevin Willard's Pirates play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans on Thursday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...