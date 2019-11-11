San Fran. vs. Yale live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

San Fran. (home) vs. Yale (away)

Current Records: San Fran. 2-0; Yale 2-0

Last Season Records: San Fran. 21-10; Yale 22-7

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons will stay at home another game and welcome the Yale Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, San Fran. took down the Princeton Tigers 82-72. Four players on San Fran. scored in the double digits: G Jamaree Bouyea (19), G Charles Minlend (16), C Jimbo Lull (15), and G Jordan Ratinho (15).

Meanwhile, Yale simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Oberlin Yeoman 94-37.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dons come into the contest boasting the 19th most points per game in the league at 91.5. Yale displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 84 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Dons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.