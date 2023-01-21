Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ San Francisco

Current Records: Brigham Young 14-8; San Francisco 13-9

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars lost both of their matches to the San Francisco Dons last season on scores of 59-73 and 63-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. BYU and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.

BYU came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 83-76.

Meanwhile, San Francisco entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put the hurt on the Pacific Tigers with a sharp 78-57 victory.

Brigham Young's defeat took them down to 14-8 while San Francisco's win pulled them up to 13-9. A win for BYU would reverse both their bad luck and San Francisco's good luck. We'll see if the Cougars manage to pull off that tough task or if the Dons keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 15 games against San Francisco.