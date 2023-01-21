Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ San Francisco
Current Records: Brigham Young 14-8; San Francisco 13-9
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars lost both of their matches to the San Francisco Dons last season on scores of 59-73 and 63-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. BYU and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.
BYU came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 83-76.
Meanwhile, San Francisco entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put the hurt on the Pacific Tigers with a sharp 78-57 victory.
Brigham Young's defeat took them down to 14-8 while San Francisco's win pulled them up to 13-9. A win for BYU would reverse both their bad luck and San Francisco's good luck. We'll see if the Cougars manage to pull off that tough task or if the Dons keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 15 games against San Francisco.
- Mar 05, 2022 - San Francisco 75 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - San Francisco 73 vs. Brigham Young 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Brigham Young 71 vs. San Francisco 69
- Feb 25, 2021 - Brigham Young 79 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 16, 2021 - Brigham Young 72 vs. San Francisco 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Brigham Young 90 vs. San Francisco 76
- Jan 25, 2020 - San Francisco 83 vs. Brigham Young 82
- Feb 21, 2019 - San Francisco 77 vs. Brigham Young 71
- Jan 19, 2019 - San Francisco 82 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Feb 10, 2018 - Brigham Young 75 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 04, 2018 - Brigham Young 69 vs. San Francisco 59
- Feb 11, 2017 - Brigham Young 68 vs. San Francisco 52
- Jan 12, 2017 - Brigham Young 85 vs. San Francisco 75
- Feb 11, 2016 - Brigham Young 114 vs. San Francisco 89
- Jan 09, 2016 - Brigham Young 102 vs. San Francisco 92