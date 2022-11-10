Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ San Francisco

Current Records: Cal Poly 1-0; San Francisco 1-0

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will head out on the road to face off against the San Francisco Dons at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mustangs took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 94-59 victory over the Bethesda Flames.

Meanwhile, San Francisco had enough points to win and then some against the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday, taking their game 90-77.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cal Poly have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 26.90%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But San Francisco enters the matchup with a 45.70% field goal percentage, good for 12th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Dons are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.